MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is a big day for the Democratic presidential candidates, when 14 states vote on Super Tuesday. While Florida is not a Super Tuesday state, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is spending Super Tuesday stumping across Miami and other parts of the Sunshine state.
Bloomberg is scheduled to start the day having coffee with former City of Miami Mayor Manny Diaz. Both Diaz and former gubernatorial candidate Alex Sink have already endorsed Bloomberg.
He also has plans to visit a Bloomberg field office in Little Havana. It is one of 14 offices he has opened in Florida and his campaign says it will open at least six more.
Tuesday afternoon, Bloomberg will speak in Orlando at another one of his field offices and campaign in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening.
Florida is always a critical state in a presidential election with its 219 delegates.
That is why Bloomberg has hired about 200 paid staffers and put up 90 billboards across the state. Florida voters can’t escape his television and social media ads either, which are part of a nationwide effort that already has cost more than $500 million.
