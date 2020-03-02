



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Early voting for the 2020 Presidential preference primary begins Monday, March 2 in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties and runs through March 15. It starts March 7 in Broward.

Early voting gives you the flexibility to vote when and where it’s most convenient for you.

There are over 20 locations where you can go to cast your early voting ballots in Miami-Dade, and Broward and five in Monroe.

Important Dates For Campaign 2020

EARLY VOTING for the presidential primaries:

Miami-Dade Early Voting runs March 2 – 15.

Broward Early Voting runs March 7 – 15.

Monroe County Early Voting runs March 2- 15.

To avoid delays, elections officials ask you bring one or two forms of identification that include your signature and photo. Without proper identification, you may still vote a provisional ballot, which will later be evaluated by a canvassing board for eligibility.

To make the voting process go faster, officials suggest you bring your sample ballot to the polling place with notes on how you plan to vote. By making your voting decisions before going to the polling place, you help keep the lines down.

Only voters registered with Florida’s two major political parties can vote in the presidential preference primary. The deadline to register for the presidential primary was Feb. 18.

Here are other important voter information deadlines.

March 17: Presidential primaries plus municipal elections in Surfside, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Lighthouse Point, Pembroke Pines, and Pompano Beach.

July 20: Last day to register to vote or change political party affiliation for the general election primary on Aug. 18.

Aug. 8-15: Early voting begins for the general election primary.

Aug. 18: General election primary.

Oct. 5: Last day to register to vote or change political party affiliation for the general election.

Oct. 24-31: Early voting for the general election.

Nov. 3: Election Day 2020. Includes presidential, congressional and state legislative elections, state constitutional amendments and local races.