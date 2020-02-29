



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami’s foodie scene is getting a little hotter with the arrival of Hutong, a new restaurant specializing in “occasionally fiery” cuisine from Northern China.

Located in the Brickell district, it’s the second US location (NYC is the first) for a restaurant born in Hong Kong. Other locations include Beijing, and London.

The decor melds Miami and China, meaning local artworks merge with teapots from Zhejiang and columns of Chinese clay roof tiles.

Most strikingly, the dining room features 35,000 grey antique bricks salvaged from a 1930s building in China. It also has triple high ceilings and Hutong’s version of China’s famous Great Wall that looks extra magical at night.

The menu is a mix of signature dishes from Hong Kong as well as dishes designed for Miami’s foodie scene.

A customer favorite is the Seared Scallops with Spicy Dongbei Salad and it’s today’s Digital Bite.

SEARED SCALLOPS WITH SPICY DONGBEI SALAD

INGREDIENTS:

2 Japanese U 10 Sushi Scallops

25g of Julienned Cucumbers

20g of Julienned Leeks

20g of Julienned Red Onion

3g of Julienned Red Bell Pepper

3g of Salt

2g of Chicken Stock

1g Sugar

15g Chili Oil

5g Soy Sauce

DIRECTIONS:

Season the scallops with a pinch of salt on both sides. Pan sear them in hot oil until you get a nice golden color on both sides. In a separate bowl, mix the vegetables and seasoning until the flavors are evenly distributed. Cut the Scallops in half and then gently lay the scallop on top of the Dongbei Salad. Enjoy!