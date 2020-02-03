MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl 54 has come and gone at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, and so has the specially installed Super Bowl turf.
Just hours after the game ended Sunday night, with the Kansas City Chiefs victors, crews began demolishing the field and turf to make way for the next big event, the Miami Open tennis tournament, which begins March 23.
Pro Turf LLC, a sod farm in Georgia, grew the Super Bowl turf.
The company, and others like it, purposefully grow the turf extra heavy because it does not have much time to take root before the big game, and the NFL oversees it all.
Related: Complete Coverage Super Bowl 54 in Miami
The turf on the field Sunday has been growing for about two years and the grass for next year’s Super Bowl in Tampa and the 2022 game in Inglewood, California is already growing.
So where is the Super Bowl 54 turf going?
According to the Wall Street Journal, portions of the demolished field will line the paddock and track of a horse farm and the rest used as filler at a plant nursery.
You must log in to post a comment.