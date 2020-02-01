



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showers and thunderstorms could put a damper on the fun Saturday at Super Bowl LIVE at Bayfront Park.

Storms are in the forecast for late morning and will continue into the afternoon and evening. CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said the Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a slight risk of a few strong to severe storms that may produce some heavy rain, localized flooding, and gusty winds. Winds may gust up to 30 miles per hour or higher. If you plan on going, bring an umbrella or rain poncho.

Organizers said they may have to temporarily close if the storms become severe.

“We’ll just be monitoring the weather like everyone else and adjusting our schedule as needed but we know that what we’re looking forward to is everything clearing and having a great night here at Super Bowl LIV,” said producer Randi Freedman with the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee.

The Bayfront Park event closed early Friday because of the bad weather, but not before hundreds of fans got their fill of food and fun at Super Bowl LIVE’s Guacamole Experience.

Die-hard 49ers fan Ryan Gieseker was among those chip dippers.

“Chips and guacamole or salsa,” he said.

Workers weren’t surprised that attendees were lining up for the avocado delight.

“If you like it spicy, we throw some spicy in there,” a worker said. “The more the better!”

“This is definitely the typical Super Bowl snack,” added another.

But in Miami, it was not all about chips and dip.

At Bienvenidos A Mi-Yummy, the menu included paella, a dish mixed with seafood and rice. Others walked about with traditional football foods such as wings and chicken tenders.