



RIVIERA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – A South Florida high school football player, who was attending his grandfather’s funeral, was killed Saturday in a shooting in Riviera Beach.

According to the Sun Sentinel, 15-year-old Terrance Jackson, a sophomore who played defensive end for Deerfield Beach High School, was one of two people killed in the church shooting. The other victim was an adult man and two others, a woman and another teenager, were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released.

Riviera Beach police said the shooting happened near the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

So heartbroken! Love you T! Rest easy my boy 😢 pic.twitter.com/xNa7Nw0pk7 — Coach Adam Bernard (@nopainostruggle) February 2, 2020

Police said a shot spotter detected 13 rounds were fired.

Pastor Tywuante D. Lupoe said in a video statement posted on Facebook that the church was “very aware” that violence was a possibility at the funeral because of a family dispute and that it had provided armed security. A Riviera Beach police officer also was present, he said.

He said the security guards and police officer had left after the service when there were only a few stragglers remaining in the area. He said that’s when a fight broke out across the street from the church and the shooting erupted. He said none of the victims are church members and no one was injured on its property. He did not provide further details about the funeral.

“This is an isolated incident and it had nothing to do with Victory City Church,” Lupoe said.

Jackson’s death comes at a time when the team is already mourning the loss of teammate Bryce Gowdy in December.