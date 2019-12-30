



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 17-year-old Deerfield Beach star wide receiver Bryce Gowdy.

Authorities said Gowdy was hit by a train at around 4 a.m. near Southeast 4th Avenue and Southeast 10th Street in Deerfield Beach.

Gowdy was transported to Broward Health North as a trauma alert, where he later died.

We are heartbroken. Bryce will always be a part of our Georgia Tech Football Family. We will be praying for him and all those who love him.#BelieveIn7 #RIPSimba pic.twitter.com/dtV5g50Tiq — Coach Collins🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@CoachCollins) December 30, 2019

BSO continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the teen’s death.

Authorities said the cause and manner of death will be determined by Broward County’s medical examiner’s office.

Gowdy was a Georgia Tech recruit and their head coach Geoff Collins tweeted out a statement Monday afternoon.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce’s passing,” Collins wrote.” Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members. On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce’s mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends. Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family.”