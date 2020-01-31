MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Super Bowl 54 approaching, all 32 candidates for the Walter Payton ‘Man of the Year’ award were in Miami at the Boys & Girls Club for a good cause.

Each NFL team has a player representing their team, showing excellence on and off the football field.

Last season, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long was the recipient of the prestigious award.

Along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, all candidates arrived at the park to refurbish it and to have a great time with local kids.

“We get to do what all of you are here to do, help us work in this community and try to make a difference here in Miami,” said Goodell.

Our local Miami Dolphins’ representative is defensive tackle Davon Godhcaux.

In three seasons with Miami, Godchaux has recorded 163 total tackles. When Godchaux isn’t playing on the field, he contributes at the Chow Down Foundation promoting fitness, education and overall healthy well-being,

Similar to the other candidates, Godchaux values the significance of this award.

“It’s really high regard. It’s one of the best awards, if not the best of them all because it’s the last award given behind the MVP,” said Godchaux.

Former Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is among the candidates as well.

“You know it’s part of the platform that God has blessed us to be able to come out and inspire,” said Landry.

The kids had a blast as some catch passes from Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and block Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell.

An unforgettable experience for the children nevertheless.

“It just makes you want to go hard, and go to those god-levels,” said one of the children.

The winner of the 2019 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year will be named Saturday night at the NFL Honors.