



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tua Tagovailoa is ready to rock aqua and orange.

“If I do get chosen by the Miami Dolphins, I cant wait to see what’s in store for us here,” said Tagovailoa.

The Miami Dolphins’ quarterback scene hasn’t been the same since Dan Marino retired. Since 1999, Miami has started 21 different quarterbacks.

Now with the 5th overall pick in the NFL Draft, Miami is eyeing the Alabama sensation.

Got to speak with Tua Tagovailoa today on radio row. Ask him about the prospect of being drafted by the #Dolphins. He also told me he’s picking the Chiefs on Sunday. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/RZtpmQHhbl — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) January 31, 2020

CBS4’s Mike Cugno caught up with him and spoke about the #TankForTua shirts.

“I’m flattered with everyone showing the support, showing they want me. I’m honored,” said Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa, 21, played three seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In 2017, he started his collegiate career as a backup quarterback to Jalen Hurts. Tagovailoa had to wait a little longer before he could shine.

In January 2018, Hurts sustained an ankle injury in the biggest game of the season, thus Tua’s number was called. Tua delivered for Alabama as he lead them to a come-from-behind victory against the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 in the College Football National Championship Game.

Since winning over the fans and the starting quarterback position, Tagovailoa delivered a Heisman-finalist type season. Passing for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns, Tagovailoa skyrocketed through the college football landscape.

Once more, Alabama found themselves in the final game of the college football season.

Lightning didn’t strike twice as they were defeated by the Clemson Tigers 44-16.

His 2019 season, was a disappointing turn of events. With aspirations on reappearing in the national championship game, he suffered a season-ending hip injury in a game against Mississippi State.

Recovering from his hip injury, Tua provided an update.

“I’m feeling good. Were just waiting on the CT scans and our MRI. That’s really the gauge on how we go about doing things. That’s when the doctors will tell us if we can get aggressive with rehab or we have to tone it down,” said Tagovailoa.