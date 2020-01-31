



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No amount of rain could put a damper on the Super Bowl LIVE’s Guacamole Experience.

According to KidzWorld.com, football fans are expected to eat 8 million pounds of guacamole on Big Game Sunday.

While the Bayfront Park event closed early Friday because of the bad weather, hundreds of fans still got their full of food and fun.

Die-hard 49ers fan Ryan Gieseker was among those chip dippers.

“Chips and guacamole or salsa,” he told CBS4’s Amber Diaz.

Diaz had to check out the Guacamole Experience herself, where workers weren’t surprised that attendees were lining up for the avocado delight.

“If you like it spicy, we throw some spicy in there,” a worker said. “The more the better!”

“This is definitely the typical Super Bowl snack,” added another.

But in Miami, it’s not all chips and dip.

At Bienvenidos A Mi-Yummy, the menu included paella, a dish mixed with seafood and rice.

Others walked about with traditional football foods such as wings and chicken tenders.

Then there was Rick Smith, an Indianapolis native tied to the Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“You come all the way from Indianapolis and you’re eating pizza?” joked CBS4 Photojournalist Claudia Soto.

While he couldn’t justify the cheesy slice, he did find a tasty beverage nearby.

“I got a really good vodka-something in here,” he said. “I don’t what it was, but the Absolute tent right down the pike there.”