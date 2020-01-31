



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Will President Donald Trump be attending this Sunday’s Super Bowl 54 in Miami? The White House has not said anything on the subject, though he will be in South Florida this weekend.

According to his schedule, President Trump is scheduled to arrive at Palm Beach International Airport on Friday evening at around 6:35 p.m.

As is always the case when POTUS is in town, travel restrictions around his Palm Beach resort of Mar-a-Lago will be in place and they will extend through Sunday.

**CHECKPOINTS AND ROAD CLOSURES IN EFFECT AROUND MAR-A-LAGO**: Reminder to all motorists: The checkpoints and road closures in and around Mar-A-Lago are in place. Expect traffic delays in this area thru Sunday, February 2, 2020. Motorists are encouraged… https://t.co/wbujsZllry — Town of Palm Beach (@townpalmbeach) January 31, 2020

The Federal Aviation Administrating tweeted about flight restrictions around the area through Sunday.

#FAASTeam Notice: VIP Movement Notification – Palm Beach, Florida https://t.co/0EZyFpcz4f — FAA Safety Briefing (@FAASafetyBrief) January 27, 2020

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were greeted with loud cheers when they attended the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers in New Orleans back on January 13.

This year’s Super Bowl will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Miami will be hosting the event for a record 11th time.

Either the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs and their fans will get bragging rights for an entire year.

By the time this note was posted, the White House had not confirmed the president’s attendance at this year’s game.

Either way, get your popcorn ready, just in case.

