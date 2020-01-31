



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A lot of celebs and important people in town for Super Bowl 54 have been living it up.

On Thursday, VIPs attended a huge party put on by the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo found her way inside the exclusive event at the Bal Harbour Shops.

The luxury mall closed its doors to host this high-energy, high-style benefit for the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis.

South Florida music royalty Gloria and Emilio Estefan are honorary chairs.

“This is my one and only party, I’m telling you that right now. It is for a wonderful cause. You know I’ve been involved with Miami Project for so long,” she said. “They have made so many strides and breakthroughs in the cure for paralysis.”

Other honorary chairs include actor Tommy Lee Jones and model Nacho Figueras.

The Pointer Sisters rocked the house while partygoers feasted on fantastic food from some of South Florida’s top eateries.

Some appreciated firsthand what this meeting was all about.

“The cure for paralysis was once deemed impossible, then improbable,” said guest Woody Beckham. “Now it’s on the horizon.”

With more than $200,000 on the auction items, tonight the big benefit is sure to score big points for the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis.