



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The iconic Traz Powell Stadium, which seven South Florida high school football teams call home, just received a $2 million renovation.

Nike, with the help of the NFL, the Miami Dolphins and Miami-Dade County Public Schools, unveiled the final product on Thursday.

“I think the sense of pride will be palpable,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “We are recognizing the significance of this stadium and the seven schools that play here.”

The new field now features 282,000 pounds of Nike Grind infill, which is rubber material made from recycled athletic footwear.

Alongside the field, the stadium now features LED lights which can change the colors depending on the school playing. Those colors are also highlighted in murals around the stadium and in the locker room.

“I think it means leaving something behind that’s greater than yourself,” said Alejandra Estefania, who painted a mural in the locker room.

As athletes prepare for the game, they will pass by her work on the way to the field. She said she wanted to leave something behind that empowers people.

Future players passing through the locker room will receive inspiration from her work as well as from those that have played here before them.

More NFL players have called Traz Powell their home than any other stadium.

“Seeing what Nike did, it meant a lot. Football is big down here. A lot of schools the fields are not very good, that takes a toll,” said Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns.

Hurns played at Traz Powell before entering the NFL and likes what he sees with the improvements, which are being unveiled just in time for Super Bowl 54.

The iconic stadium is marked as one of the most sustainable facility refurbishments done by Nike.