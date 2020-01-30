MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hard Rock Stadium, a South Florida landmark, is in the heart of Miami Gardens.

Come Super Bowl Sunday, the world will be watching and Miami Gardens is ready to shine bright under the spotlight. CBS4’s Marybel Rodriguez caught up with the city’s mayor, Oliver Gilbert, a few days before the big game.

“It’s important you take pride in it. This is my hometown, I was born and raised in Miami Gardens and so I look forward to the people being able to see us” said Gilbert.

From Super Bowl Live in Downtown Miami to the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, fans have experienced the NFL life.

Undoubtedly, the ultimate experience will be on Sunday.

“Without the game, we could not have the Super Bowl experience. So we know that we play a part in a greater economic ecosystem. We also know come Sunday we’re gonna crown world champions right here in Miami Gardens, in Hard Rock Stadium. And those people are going to come into Miami Gardens for the sole purpose of having a lot of fun, enjoy themselves. We’re gonna welcome them into our home and we’re gonna have us some fun,” said Gilbert.

The Mayor is hoping more than sixty-thousand fans fill up Hard Rock Stadium Sunday.

He encourages them to check out their relatively young city, now aging fast and with lots to offer from local restaurants.

“The peas and rice, oxtail, chicken. The culture and the community that goes into Lorna’s (restaurant),” said Gilbert.

From homemade huge ice cream sandwiches from one of their ice cream parlors to South Florida’s first Top Golf entertainment center, Gilbert said the city has a lot to offer.

Miami Gardens is also home to Jazz In the Gardens, a weekend event featuring local and international musicians, making this one of Miami Gardens premier events.

Last year, a new era of tennis began.

The Miami Open was moved from Key Biscayne to Hard Rock Stadium and now, come Sunday, the home of Super Bowl 54.