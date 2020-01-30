



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, two fierce females performing the halftime show at Sunday’s Super Bowl, spoke to reporters from around the world Thursday.

In front of a packed ballroom at the Hilton Miami Downtown, the two said they didn’t want to give too much away, but revealed the 12-minute show will pay homage to Latin culture, have an empowering and diverse message and include a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

“I think we will all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and we will be celebrating diversity in this country. I’m sure he’ll be very proud to see the message we’re going to try to convey on stage,” said Shakira.

It’s also high-energy.

“It’s a lot of energy. It’s very entertaining. There are heartfelt moments. I think we run the gamut. It’s packed with a lot of awesome moments,” Lopez said.

WEB EXTRA: Watch the entire J.Lo/Shakira news conference:

Shakira added that while each has a chance to perform their own hits, the twin shows “feel very different but complement each other.”

“I think its very different. It’s very Shakira and it’s very Jennifer,” said Lopez.

“You have two women headlining the half-time show so that statement alone is empowering,” she added. “When I think of my daughters and all of the little girls out there, to see two Latinas doing this, in this country, at this time, is just very empowering for us.”

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked how they will mentally prepare for the show.

“There are so many eyeballs, so much attention on this moment, on the game and the show, the minute you walk into that stadium you feel it. Intense, you just know you have to rise to the occasion, you have to be ready,” explained Lopez.

Shakira added, “It is nerve wracking, but its also exhilarating. It’s definitely a ride.”

The 12-minute halftime show will be performed Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium, where the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. It will be the first halftime show to be orchestrated under the leadership of Jay Z and Roc Nation thanks to their new entertainment partnership with the NFL.

PIX: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Talk To Media About Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show

The National Anthem will be performed by Demi Lovato while “America the Beautiful” will be performed by Yolanda Adams and The Children’s Voice Chorus.

Shakira said that when she and Lopez hit the stage it will represent “a very important moment for our community in this country.”

She added that it would serve as “a reminder of the heritage of this country, which is one of diversity and that’s what we will be celebrating on Sunday.”

RELATED: COMPLETE COVERAGE OF SUPER BOWL 54 IN MIAMI

To end the press conference, both performers were presented with the first official game balls. Unsure whether they were supposed to keep them, they laughingly tossed them into the audience to eager members of the media.

Over the years, the halftime shows have drawn nearly as much attention as the championship game itself.

Recent superstars who have taken the stage include Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Coldplay, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Red Hot Chili Peppers.