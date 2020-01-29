MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Protecting the millions of fans for Super Bowl 54 is no easy task. But federal agents say they’ll be ready to respond to any potential threat.

As CBS4’s Hank Tester saw firsthand, intense security is about the best way to describe what’s going down the rest of the week.

This is especially true in and around Hard Rock Stadium, where local, state and federal authorities are out and about to make sure that there will be no incidents.

“I want to stress that right now we are in a watch mode,” said FBI Special Agent In Charge George Piro. “As you have heard, there is no specific threat to the Super Bowl and related activities.”

On Wednesday, authorities put on a display of what will keep tabs on the thousands pouring into the stadium to watch the Chiefs take on the 49ers.

Evident tensions with Iran and other potential threats have law enforcement ratcheting up human intelligence.

But they’ll of course be deploying high-tech devices that will track everything from potential explosives to radioactive material and traditional weapons.

Customs and Border Protection showed off their Vehicle and Cargo Inspection System (VACIS).

It’s a large x-ray machine CBP uses to search shipping containers and large vehicles entering the country for possible threats.

As for drone owners looking for a cool Super Bowl snapshot, it’s best to stay home with the remote-controlled gadgets this weekend.

“So far this week the FBI drone mitigation teams have detected 53 unauthorized drones in restricted airspace. If you are a drone operator, make sure you comply with the restrictions,” Piro said.