



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s pro football legacy continues on Sunday when Nick Bosa takes the field.

Bosa’s father, John, was an NFL defensive end for the Miami Dolphins.

Same goes for his older brother, Joey, who is currently a defensive end for the Los Angeles Chargers.

To share in the celebration, Cheryl Bosa, Nick’s mom, threw a Super Bowl welcoming party in Fort Lauderdale.

She admitted to CBS4’s Mike Cugno that she was a bit surprised the 49ers made it to the Big Game.

“We knew they had the foundation because they had so many injuries last year,” she said. “So we thought it would be a good year, but we didn’t think this.”

As for the brothers, Joey said their competitive drive extends well past the gridiron.

“Ping pong, whatever, you name it, it’s always a competition,” he said. “Even now we keep it a little better, it’s not too aggressive, but darts, pool, whatever, it’s always a competition.”

The Bosa brothers have only played one year of high school football together. But maybe the business of pro football will reunite them.

“We played together one year. It was so much fun,” he said. “Obviously at a higher level it would be more intense, but it would be unbelievable.”

It’s a prospect their mom would love – though for now she doesn’t mind racking up the airline miles.

“It’s a little rough going across the country every weekend, but I’m not complaining,” she said.

Joey and Nick are best of friends. Joey said even though the Super Bowl is a few days away they are already planning their training schedule for the offseason.