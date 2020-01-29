Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It looks like a scene out of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous as the $250 million superyacht owned by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is docked at the Watson Island Marina in Miami.
While the Cowboys aren’t playing in the Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium this year, it seems Jerry Jones plans to partake in the super-sized festivities.
Jones is one of the richest owners in the NFL and his yacht is as long as an NFL football field.
The Bravo Eugenia, named after his wife, measures 357 feet in length.
The mega-yacht has two helipads, a large spa with a sauna, steam room, massage room, plunge pool, rain shower, and gym.
