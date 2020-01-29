



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dolphins legend Jason Taylor made a special appearance at the Super Bowl Experience.

Taylor played 13 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He forced 27 fumbles, recorded 723 tackles, and solidified himself as one of the best to ever do it.

Having retired in 2011, the former Dolphins defensive end is in town for Super Bowl LIV.

CBS4’s Jim Berry had the chance to catch up with Taylor, who is thrilled to see the Super Bowl return to South Florida.

“Thank God, we finally get a Super Bowl back in Miami,” said Taylor.

WATCH: Jim Berry’s Full Interview With Dolphins Legend Jason Taylor

On Friday, Taylor along with the rest of the NFL fan base find out if longtime Dolphins teammate Zach Thomas joins Taylor in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“If it wasn’t for Zach Thomas, I wouldn’t be in the Hall of Fame, so it’s as simple as that. He was that dude for us. He got us all lined up, directed us forever, was the quarterback of our defense, the heart and soul of our team for many years,” he said.

Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson was recently selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well and Taylor was proud.

“It almost felt like Jimmy. When you saw him crying, I was sitting at home crying. I was texting him while David Baker was talking to him on air,” he said.

RELATED: SUPER BOWL 54 IN MIAMI

Nowadays, Taylor is an NFL radio analyst and part of the Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas coaching staff.

As for his Super Bowl LIV pick, Taylor’s got the Chiefs.