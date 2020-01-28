



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cast of thousands will be working up to the last minute ahead of Super Bowl 54 to make sure those attending the big game, at Hard Rock Stadium, will be taking with them a taste of South Florida.

Food vendors at the stadium will be offering everything from seafood paella to chicharrón (fried pork) to Cuban sandwiches and more.

Rehearsals will be taking place until game day, along with everything that comes along with welcoming a small city of more than 65,000 seats, including suites, that have been sold out.

Centerplate is on hand to coordinate their 5th Super Bowl performance, serving food and beverage at the stadium.

“A lot of moving parts and pieces, a lot of balls in the air. It’s the other huge operation,” said Diana Evans, senior vice president of marketing with Centerplate.

“Anything you want, basically we’re gonna be serving here on Sunday.”

“Three thousand people are coming in to help the more than 125 chefs serve more than 500 menu items.”

“There are Cuban sandwiches, empanadas a 36-hour beer-brined Osso Buco style chicken lollipops with a passion fruit BBQ sauce, and premium concessions with

caviar, oysters, cocktail glasses with shrimp and lobster.”

Local vendors like Mojo Donuts and in-house pastries will also be on hand with NFL-inspired specialty edition chocolates.

Chef Dayanny de la Cruz says it will also be a Latin flavor explosion.

“A beautiful piece of pork belly. Chicharrón, we call it in Spanish. Very Cuban.”

The planning is well over a year in the making, from the menu creation to the tastings.

“We went into the city. We went into the heart of Miami. We found that diversity, that flavor when you are here you’re gonna feel it.”

Whether you’re talking about the seafood paella, with the massive prawns or the chicken lollipops, whether you are from here or you are coming here for the very first time, you will leave Super Bowl 54 having lived an authentic Miami experience at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tuesday marked the final day members of the media were allowed inside Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Super Bowl 54.

The carefully manicured field won’t be seen again by members of the press until game day, as workers put on the finishing touches.

“We feel good where we’re at today. Is there a lot to get done between now and Sunday? Yes,” said Eric Finkelstein, NFL senior director of operations.

Finkelstein says things will be happening behind the scenes until the very last minute.