



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The official welcome to South Florida for Super Bowl 54 ceremony was held Monday.

Mayors from Miami, Miami Beach, Miami-Dade, and Miami Gardens took the stage to express their excitement about the big game.

The mayors talked about the diversity of South Florida, explaining to the world that 60 percent of the people who live in Miami-Dade County were born somewhere else.

The elected officials were quite proud of the fact that this is the 11th record-setting Super Bowl in South Florida.

Related: Guide To Super Bowl 54 Events in Miami

“We are doing things that have never been done before in terms of safety. We monitor activities throughout the world to make sure we are doing everything we can to ensure everyone’s time here is enjoyable,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“For us, we want you to experience NFL Live at Bayfront Park, that is our Central Park.”

“We want you to enjoy the amazing weather, so you can continue to come back and talk about the incredible experience.”

The mayors welcomed people from around the country and the world.