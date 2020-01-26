



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Whether it’s a 40-yard dash, a vertical jump or trying to kick a field goal, the Super Bowl Experience is the place to show off your athletic skills.

“It’s nice. Something different to do,” Neli Hernandez said.

Hernandez chose to bring her family to the Miami Beach Convention Center on opening night. That’s where she also bought something for her son.

“For my son, Kansas City Chiefs football,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez talked to CBS4’s Ty Russell in an area where workers can show you how to make a football step-by-step.

The goal of the experience is to walk in the shoes of a football player. But if you’re more on the lazy side, there’s a makeshift locker room and other exhibits that only requires you to walk at a leisurely pace.

The experience comes to an end the Saturday before the game.

Since Hernandez is in a divided house, her Super Bowl Sunday plan is “just watching the game and watching them flip out.”

Sunday’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’ll be closed Monday and Tuesday and reopen Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Tickets range from $20 to $60, which you can buy here.