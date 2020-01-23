



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The countdown is on to Super Bowl 54 in Miami. If you want in on the action but do not have a ticket to the game, you may want to check out Super Bowl LIVE, a weeklong block party that is free and open to every one of all ages.

This is the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee’s fan fest, full off family-friendly activities, concerts, fireworks, and meet and greet autograph sessions with your favorite NFL players and tons of fun leading up to Game day.

It all takes place at Bayfront Park, starting Saturday, January 25 through Saturday, February 1 (Closed Jan. 29).

“It gives fans an opportunity to participate in Super Bowl who may not otherwise,” said Senior Events Producer Maureen Luna.

“Caribbean community, Latin community, and country music in between. There’s a little bit of flavor for everybody,” said Super Bowl LIVE Producer Randi Freedman.

Here are some of the activities:

The fan festival features evening concerts at the Amphitheater. See schedule here.

The Huddle Down Community Stage will have bands, specialty musicians, dance teams, and visual arts performances from local artists, schools and youth performers

Road to the 11th is a regulation size football field which serves as the grand entryway detailing the past 10 Super Bowls hosted in Miami. There are selfie spots with larger-than-life footballs portraying the teams and scores for each of the games.

Tailgate Town features a culinary stage, celebrity chefs, cooking demonstrations, tailgating concessions and games.

“Our culinary demo stage will pair athletes and chefs and feature tailgate recipes. So come on down,” said Freedman.

There is a water show featuring a personal watercraft stunt and freestyle shows with aerial tricks involving jet skis, flyboards and jetpacks.

Since this fan fest is right on Biscayne Bay, the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee want people to learn how to protect the environment.

“Coral reefs are set to die in 20 years and we’ve got the super coral play challenge to get people to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Bonnie Levengood, MSC Cruises Senior Vice President of Marketing.

This event and more surrounding the Host Committee’s environmental intiative, Ocean to Everglades, is located here, incorporating elements related to our surrounding oceans and the Everglades.

There are also evening parades featuring Caribbean Junkanoos, oversized costumes, soca and steel drums. The Latin Parade features samba dancers, acrobatic dancers and amazing costumes from Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela and Argentina.

There are also fireworks on Friday and Saturday nights above beautiful Biscayne Bay and a pep rally for the AFC and NFC teams on Feb. 1 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more info and hours of operation, visit www.miasbliv.com