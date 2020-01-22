



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the days leading up to the Super Bowl, expect road closings and detours near two events that celebrate the big game.

Super Bowl Live at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami is a free weeklong family-friendly festival of free football-themed activities.

CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald said we should expect to see road closures along Biscayne Boulevard, the main artery through downtown Miami, during Super Bowl week.

Traffic on Biscayne Boulevard near Bayfront Park will be affected from Janurary 25 through Super Bowl Sunday. Traffic in the area by the Adrienne Arsht Center, at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., will be affected starting in the evening of January 31stthrough Super Bowl Sunday.

By January 29th, according to the Herald, drivers traveling north and south on Biscayne will be rerouted to Northeast Second Avenue.

If you plan to go to Super Bowl Live on Saturday, January 28th, through Tuesday, January 28th, use the entrance on Northeast Third Street and Biscayne Boulevard or the entrance on Southeast First Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Related: Guide To Super Bowl 54 Events in Miami

On Miami Beach, road closures have already been set up around the Miami Beach Convention Center which will host the Super Bowl Experience, an interactive pro football theme park. It will be open January 25th-26th and January 29-February 1st.

Traffic on Convention Center Drive and Washington Avenue will be redirected to Meridian Avenue January 29th-February 2nd.

It’s not the only area of the Beach that will see shutdowns.

Ocean Drive will be pedestrian-only from 7 a.m. January 31st until 7 a.m. February 3rd.