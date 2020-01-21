



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The countdown is on for Super Bowl 54 and at Hard Rock Stadium the National Football League has just a week and a half to make this place spectacular for the price of admission.

“We plan this out years in advance. We’ve been here over the past 14 months every month, just to get everything ready and we feel we are on track with what needs

to happen,” said Eric Finkelstein with NFL events.

Verizon has spent millions of dollars on upgrades. They gave us a peek at the nerve center close to the stadium.

“We spent $80 million. This will be here after the Super Bowl,” said Sergei Mislevy with Verizon.

Away from the Hard Rock in Miami, they are putting the finishing touches on Bayfront Park for the Super Bowl.

Starting this weekend, there will be concerts and fireworks ahead of the big event.

Super Bowl Live is free fan fest.

On Miami Beach, the stage is set for the Super Bowl Experience at the Convention Center.

“You can see players up close and personal with names like NFL legends Jerry Rice, Joe Montana and Dan Marino will be there,” said Nicki Ewell with NFL events.

