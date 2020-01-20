



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The teams are set, Super Bowl 54 is two weeks away, and now the talk turns to tickets.

Tickets for the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs can be purchased through primary sellers like the NFL and Ticketmaster. Some of the trusted secondary markets include Vivid Seats, StubHub and SeatGeek.

Tickets can run anywhere between roughly $4,460 and $25,500 on the primary market.

Resale tickets are a totally different story.

As of Saturday, SeatGeek’s Super Bowl Resale Ticket Tracker reported the average price is a little more than $5,800. Prices will fluctuate depending on the website.

On SeatGeek, tickets range from $4,729 to $31,481. StubHub prices run as high as $17,000 but bottom out around $5,040. Vivid Seats’ tickets go for $4,318 on the low end but can also cost as much as $20,005.

On Monday, secondary market seller TicketIQ reported their the cheapest tickets at $4,856 and most expensive single ticket at $28,110 in The 72 Club. They said the average ticket price for all tickets is $8,477.

If the ticket prices hold, this year could be the highest prices over the last 10 years.

If you were thinking about splurging and getting a ticket, you may be wondering if it would be smarter to wait to see if prices drop.

While the average price has decreased an average of 12% over the last 5 years, prices have a better chance of going up than they do down for the 2020 game.

“With only about 3,000 tickets for sale to the public, prices will start to rise when quantity starts to thin out,” according to TIcket IQ.