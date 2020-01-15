



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Do you want to get in on some of the Super Bowl 54 action and get paid for it too? Now is your chance.

Producers of the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV halftime show are hiring about 600 people to assist in assembling the halftime show stage and move scenic elements on and off the field for the performance featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira and produced, in part, by Jay-Z.

Did you know Super Bowl Sunday happens to be Shakira’s 43rd birthday!

If you are hired, you must attend all rehearsals, be over 18 years old, and in good physical health.

This is a paid position.

So what’s the catch?

Producers say field team members will be an integral part of the Super Bowl LIV halftime show but they don’t receive tickets or the opportunity to watch the game.

If you are interested, go to superbowlproductions.com to view the rehearsal schedule commitment and apply for a position.

Super Bowl LIV will kick off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on February 2, 2020.