MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Mama Joon is an inviting, communal, and upbeat restaurant, bar & cafe, set inside The Life House, a Collins Park Hotel.
It features seasonally simple vegetable-forward Mediterranean home-style cuisine with influences from Lebanon, Southern Italy, and Greece.
Most dishes are mezze-style share plates.
Today’s Digital Bite is Za’atar Spiced Chicken with Spinach, Harissa Carrots, & Yogurt Sauce.
CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo joins Executive Chef Harry Capacetti in the kitchen with a look at how it’s made.
Za’atar Spice Mix Ingredients:
- 320g Za’atar
- 110g Ras al Hanout
- 20g Aleppo Pepper
- 35g Garam Masala
- 3g Ground Ginger
Directions: Combine well and store in an airtight container.
Carrot Sauce Ingredients:
- 350g Cooked Whole Carrots (blanched until tender in unsalted water)
- 230g Coconut Water
- 200g Carrot Juice
- 300g Fresh Orange Juice
- 100g Fresh Lime Juice
- 15g Red Finger Chili
- 30g Sugar
- 25g Salt
Directions: Puree until smooth and strain through a chinois. Set aside.
Yogurt Sauce Ingredients:
- 600g Yogurt
- 1 each Whole Serrano (without stem)
- 5g Lime Juice
- 2g Lime Zest
- 30g Chili Ferment Juice
Directions: Blend in a vita prep until smooth and set aside.
Mint Oil Ingredients:
- 50 g Mint Leaves (washed, dried, blanched, shocked, squeezed and completely dry in paper towels)
- 2 ½ g Green Thai Chili
- 115 g Safflower Oil
- 2 ½ g Salt
Directions: Combine all ingredients in a blender. Puree until totally smooth and bright green. Shock in a bowl over ice, stirring with a rubber spatula until cold. Strain through a chinois. Set aside.
For the Carrots:
- One bunch of organic carrots
Directions: Peel carrots. Blanche until tender. Coat carrots with harissa and roast at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until caramelized.
For the Chicken & To Serve:
- 1 each Chicken Breast
- 5g Carrot Sauce
- 3g Yogurt Sauce
- 4g Mint Oil
- 3-4 ea Carrots
- 1-2 Handfuls of Fresh Spinach
Directions:
Coat chicken breast evenly on both sides with Za’atar spice mix. Pan sear chicken on medium to low heat, until the skin is crispy on both sides. Then put in oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 8-10 minutes until internal temp of 165 degrees or until cooked.
While chicken is cooking place carrots in oven to heat up and get a nice char. Sauté spinach in a pan with olive and salt. To plate place spinach at center of plate. Then place chicken on spinach, interlock carrots on right side, stir carrot sauce, yogurt sauce and mint oil together gently to give a broken effect. Pour over chicken and serve.
Enjoy!
