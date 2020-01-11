



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Mama Joon is an inviting, communal, and upbeat restaurant, bar & cafe, set inside The Life House, a Collins Park Hotel.

It features seasonally simple vegetable-forward Mediterranean home-style cuisine with influences from Lebanon, Southern Italy, and Greece.

Most dishes are mezze-style share plates.

Today’s Digital Bite is Za’atar Spiced Chicken with Spinach, Harissa Carrots, & Yogurt Sauce.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo joins Executive Chef Harry Capacetti in the kitchen with a look at how it’s made.

Za’atar Spice Mix Ingredients:

320g Za’atar

110g Ras al Hanout

20g Aleppo Pepper

35g Garam Masala

3g Ground Ginger

Directions: Combine well and store in an airtight container.

Carrot Sauce Ingredients:

350g Cooked Whole Carrots (blanched until tender in unsalted water)

230g Coconut Water

200g Carrot Juice

300g Fresh Orange Juice

100g Fresh Lime Juice

15g Red Finger Chili

30g Sugar

25g Salt

Directions: Puree until smooth and strain through a chinois. Set aside.

Yogurt Sauce Ingredients:

600g Yogurt

1 each Whole Serrano (without stem)

5g Lime Juice

2g Lime Zest

30g Chili Ferment Juice

Directions: Blend in a vita prep until smooth and set aside.

Mint Oil Ingredients:

50 g Mint Leaves (washed, dried, blanched, shocked, squeezed and completely dry in paper towels)

2 ½ g Green Thai Chili

115 g Safflower Oil

2 ½ g Salt

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a blender. Puree until totally smooth and bright green. Shock in a bowl over ice, stirring with a rubber spatula until cold. Strain through a chinois. Set aside.

For the Carrots:

One bunch of organic carrots

Directions: Peel carrots. Blanche until tender. Coat carrots with harissa and roast at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until caramelized.

For the Chicken & To Serve:

1 each Chicken Breast

5g Carrot Sauce

3g Yogurt Sauce

4g Mint Oil

3-4 ea Carrots

1-2 Handfuls of Fresh Spinach

Directions:

Coat chicken breast evenly on both sides with Za’atar spice mix. Pan sear chicken on medium to low heat, until the skin is crispy on both sides. Then put in oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 8-10 minutes until internal temp of 165 degrees or until cooked.

While chicken is cooking place carrots in oven to heat up and get a nice char. Sauté spinach in a pan with olive and salt. To plate place spinach at center of plate. Then place chicken on spinach, interlock carrots on right side, stir carrot sauce, yogurt sauce and mint oil together gently to give a broken effect. Pour over chicken and serve.

Enjoy!