



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There are two new sewer line breaks in Fort Lauderdale, marking the fifth and sixth breaches of that same sewer line system in the past few weeks.

One scene is at NE 5th Street near 16th Avenue in Victoria Park, which had already suffered a break on Friday.

The other is at NE 36th Street east of Bayview Drive in Coral Ridge.

The city is asking everyone to avoid these areas Monday night.

There have now been six breaks since December 10.

The first breach happened in Rio Vista. The upscale neighborhood then suffered another break a little over a week later.

Just days after Rio Vista was hit with a second leak, a 48-inch main broke in Beverly Heights.

Break number four happened in Victoria Park, with crews plugging the broken 16-inch pipe a couple of days later.

Residents have blamed the city’s poor infrastructure and years of neglect on 60-year-old pipes.