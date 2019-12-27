FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Another sewer main has sprung a leak in Fort Lauderdale.

City officials said the break occurred in a 16 inch pipe in the 1600 block of NE 5th Street in the upscale neighborhood of Victoria Park. Crews were able to stop the flow of the raw sewage on the street by adjusting the sewage flow at pump stations.

Neighbors in the area were advised to avoid contact with standing water and drivers should seek an alternative route.

This is the fourth sewer line break in the city in the last couple of weeks.

On Thursday the city said a bypass line that was installed after a break in a 54-inch line on SE 10 Street along the north side of Virginia Young Park in Rio Vista is functioning properly.

Wednesday night a custom valve device was installed on broken 48-inch submerged sewer main in the Himmarshee Canal in the vicinity of SE 2nd Street and SE 9th Avenue. If the seal holds, divers will apply special concrete around the valve device to permanently secure it in place.

Boats will continue to patrol the canal system in and around Rio Vista and in the Himmarshee Canal conducting skimming and debris removal on the waterways.

Due to the repair work on the lines, there are road closures in those areas. Roads are closed in the immediate vicinity of Virginia Young Park are closed including a portion of SE 10 Street east of SE 9 Avenue, as well as a portion of South Rio Vista Boulevard east of SE 9 Avenue.

Southeast 9th Avenue is closed from south of the intersection at SE 8 Street to Ponce de Leon Drive. There is no access east of SE 9 Avenue at the intersections of SE 9 Street, SE 10 Street, South Rio Vista Boulevard, and the north side of Ponce de Leon Drive.