



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Vagabond Hotel is a historic property with a 50’s vibe, and now there is a new dining spot to match it.

It is called Gregory’s Diner and owners Anastasia Koutsioukis and Ahmet Erkaya, the couple who own the popular Greek restaurant Mandolin Aegean in the Buena Vista area, say their concept is to honor the building’s history. Even the pool bar outside has been upgraded and brightened to welcome diners and guests.

“We wanted something that felt elevated and pays tribute to diners of the ’50s and also honoring the architecture of the property bringing a handsome feel to it. Hence, its name Gregory’s, feeling tailored and a bit more bistro,” she said.

Back in the Kitchen Chef/partner Roel Alcudia, creates Gregory’s popular Potato Gnocchi with cherry tomato, basil, and Parmesan cheese.

All pastas are made in house, oozing with freshness and flavor.

This is today’s Digital Bite.

Gnocchi with Cherry Tomatoes by Chef/Partner Roel Alcudia

Gnocchi:

2# of Idaho potatoes or two large ones

1 whole egg

2 cups 00 flour or all purpose flour plus some for dusting

Sauce:

1 head garlic

1 sprig rosemary

Sea salt

1 cup cherry tomatoes cut in half

3 tbsp European style unsalted butter

Parmesan for grating

Basil

Parsley

DIRECTIONS:

*Start by simmering the potatoes whole with skin on, along with the garlic, rosemary and 2 tbsp of sea salt until tender. About 25-30 min

*Drain the potatoes and discard the aromatics. Let the potatoes sit at room temp for 5 min to dry out.

*Peel the potatoes and put it through a ricer or a food mill.

*Place the riced potatoes on a work surface and crack the eggs on top plus 2 cups of flour. Using a bench scraper chop the mixture and gently fold until thoroughly mixed. Avoid kneading the mixture as this works the starch too much and you’ll end up with gummy dumplings. It should have an appearance of freshly scooped ice cream when cut through the middle of the dough. It is imperative that the potatoes are still hot while making this dough.

*Lightly flour the work surface. Then using a knife, cut a small piece of the dough and roll them into ropes about 1” in diameter. Using a sharp knife the ropes into 1” pieces. At this point you could either leave them as is for a rustic look or ridge them using a back of a fork.

Place dumplings in a sheet tray and freeze overnight.

*Note: you can substitute with store bought gnocchi from a specialty store or from the refrigerated section at your local grocer to ensure freshness

To put together: