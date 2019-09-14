



HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — While mostly all of the well-known delis in South Florida such as Wolfie’s, Pumperniks, and Rascal House have long been closed, one has remained open since 1954.

Stephen’s Delicatessen has called Hialeah home since 1954.

Well-known local restaurateur Matt Kuscher now owns it.

Matt, known as “Kush” to his friends, is the eighth owner of this New York style/Jewish Delicatessen. He totally remodeled the place to keep it looking exactly how it did.

“Actually I fixed everything that was the bones, but this is how it has looked for last 65 years. The only difference is I put my family pictures in. My grandfather had a deli in Broward so that wall has all pictures of me growing up in his deli,” Matt said.

However, the most important element of Stephen’s Deli that has not changed is the restaurants longest-running employee “Junior” who has been hand-carving the pastrami and corned beef for the past 62 years. Now, at age 82, Junior has his own station.

In today’s Digital Bite, Junior delivers the mounds of hand-sliced corn beef for the classic Reuben Sandwich.

It’s is delicious dish made of grilled rye bread, topped with their own Russian dressing, melted Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut.

Watch today’s Digital Bite with Lisa Petrillo above.