MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical-storm-force wind gusts from Hurricane Dorian are being felt in South Florida.
Just before 7 a.m., the National Weather Service said a tropical-storm-force wind gust of 47 mph was reported at Juno Beach Pier in Palm Beach County.
CBS4 meteorologist Dave Warren said these gusts will increase and get stronger over the next 24 hours as the storm moves slowly to the west/northwest. Strongest wind gusts will be in Broward compared to Miami-Dade and the Keys.
CBS4’s Ted Scouten on Hutchinson Island, which is under a hurricane warning, said the increasing wind is kicking up the surf.
Monday morning, Hurricane Dorian was nearly stationary over the northern Bahamas, the tropical-storm-force winds have expanded to 140 mph out from the center. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.
The core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island through much of today and tonight. The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast tonight through Wednesday evening.
