



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Most Martin County residents who live on the barrier islands and in low lying areas have evacuated before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian’s winds and surge.

The county is under a hurricane warning and storm surge warning.

The storm is expected to pass near the coast. With an increase in winds and the potential for storm surge, both from the ocean and inland waterway, the county ordered the mandatory evacuation of the barrier islands and low lying areas.

CBS4’s Ted Scouten found condos on Hutchinson Island were shuttered and most were empty. But not everyone in the area left before the weather deteriorates.

Gino Bologna said he built his house with the threat of hurricanes in mind.

“I have impact windows, so you only have to worry about is maybe things hitting it or maybe cracking it but nothing seems to get through,” he said.

On Hutchinson Island, the water will be cut off at 10 a.m to protect the infrastructure.

In Palm Beach County and along the Treasure Coast, shelters are open.