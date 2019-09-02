



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cat 5 Hurricane Dorian continues to batter Grand Bahama Island.

At 4 a.m. the center of the storm was about 125 miles east of Palm Beach, Florida. It was moving to the west at 1 mph with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

A slower westward to west-northwestward motion is forecast during the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest and north. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island through much of today and tonight. The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast tonight through Wednesday evening.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Lantana to the Volusia/Brevard County Line

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* North of Deerfield Beach to south of Lantana

* Volusia/Brevard County Line to the Mouth of the St. Mary’s River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island

* Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia/Brevard County Line

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Andros Island

* North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

* Volusia/Brevard County Line to the Mouth of the St. Mary’s River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach

* Lake Okeechobee

Slow weakening is forecast, but fluctuations in intensity could occur during the next couple of days. Regardless, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.

Catastrophic hurricane conditions continue on Grand Bahama Island.

Hurricane conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning area in Florida by late tonight or Tuesday.

Tropical storm conditions are expected within the Tropical Storm warning area today and Tuesday, and are possible in the Tropical Storm watch area by tonight.

A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds on Grand Bahama Island. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Water levels should very slowly subside on the Abaco Islands during the day.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Lantana to the Mouth of the St. Mary’s River – 4 to 7 ft

North of Deerfield Beach to Lantana – 2 to 4 ft

The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the how close the center of Dorian comes to the Florida east coast, and can vary greatly over short distances.

Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through late this week:

Northwestern Bahamas – 12 to 24 inches, isolated 30 inches.

Coastal Carolinas – 5 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches.

The Atlantic Coast from the Florida peninsula through Georgia – 3 to 6 inches, isolated 9 inches.

Southeastern Virginia – 2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

Central Bahamas – 2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.

Large swells are affecting east-facing shores of the Bahamas and the Florida east coast, and will spread northward along the southeastern United States coast during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.