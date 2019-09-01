



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of the Treasure Coast are securing there homes and businesses in anticipation of the tropical-storm-force winds and pelting rain as Hurricane Dorian passes by.

Martin County has canceled the mandatory evacuation of its barrier islands and low lying areas.

The county remains under a tropical storm warning. Emergency managers expect they will see very gusty winds and coastal flooding.

Michael Benedetti and Paige Marrow spent Saturday getting their home in the Indian River’s Sewall’s Point ready.

“The livable area is a good 12 or 13 feet off the ground, I have accordion shutters everywhere, so I’m watching the track closely still. If it comes more west then, of course, I’ll entertain the idea of evacuating,” says Michael.

Not far away at Anne Schmidt’s place, she’s getting her shutters up too and like many of her neighbors plans to stay put.

“We’re going to probably stay here. We’ve been here for a lot of hurricanes before. We left only a few times but at this point, for one the storm seems to be going away, thankfully,” says Anne.

Martin County Emergency managers are watching the storm too. It’s difficult to plan for this one.

“We feel better obviously that they’re thinking it’s going to go offshore but we can’t assume that it is, so we’re still going to go forward,” said Dep. Director Bill Pecci of the Martin County EOC.

Florida’s Treasure Coast is a region comprising Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties.