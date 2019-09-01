TRACKING DORIANThe latest on Hurricane Dorian
VERO BEACH (CBSMiami) – After being placed under a Hurricane Watch, Indian River County has called for voluntary evacuations Sunday for all residents and visitors east of US Highway 1.

Mandatory evacuations will begin in the morning hours of Monday and shelters will be opened.

County emergency management officials encouraged residents to prepare as this dangerous category 5 hurricane which may come dangerously close. They point out that Hurricane Dorian continues to be an unpredictable storm and should not be taken lightly.

Mandatory evacuations for Hurricane Dorian moved to Monday morning for parts of Brevard County.

