



DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) — If you did not know any better, it looks like a typical Labor Day weekend on Deerfield Beach where there is a Hurricane Watch in effect North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet.

“When it hits, it hits,” said Broward resident Tyrone Clary. “We are all ready at home. Panels are up We got water, gas. We good.”

Many people at the beach Sunday were looking to escape the anxiety Dorian has brought to South Florida.

Exactly 180 miles east of the beach, Dorian’s catastrophic winds are slamming the Bahamas.

It is a bit surreal to think how close we are to devastation.

“It’s Florida. It comes it goes. You hope it doesn’t actually hit here. Better to be prepared,” said Deerfield Beach resident Cheryl Chapman.

The Chapman’s are closing the shutters and headed west to get away from the coastline.

Despite being out of the cone for Dorians’ direct impact, they are not taking any chances.

Plus the waiting, all that waiting, was just too much to deal with anymore.

“It doesn’t look like it’s moved. It is just getting bigger and bigger. That’s it. Like I said it’s like being spanked by your father. I’m waiting. I’m waiting for dad to get home. And he hasn’t come home yet to punish me. Just hurry up and come home so I can get this over with so go back to work,” said Deerfield Beach resident Michael Chapman.

For the most part those who were going to prepare have done so.

A handful remain, curious, just how close is Dorian going to come.

“First hurricane. I’m excited for it. So we’ll see how it goes,” said Deerfield Beach resident Derik Conjar.