TRACKING DORIANThe latest on Hurricane Dorian
By Craig Setzer
Filed Under:Dorian, Florida News, Hurricane Dorian, Hurricane Season, Local TV, Storms


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Dorian moves toward Florida in the coming days, there is some precedent for storms that threatened, but at the last minute spared the Sunshine state.

Most recently Floyd in 1999 and Mathew in 2016. Both storms approached the state after a time in the Caribbean and both turned just before reaching the coast.

History is full of category four storms that have crossed South Florida from east to west with significant impacts.

As of Friday evening, computer forecast models include both possible near misses and hits of Hurricane Dorian.

Craig Setzer

Comments