Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Dorian moves toward Florida in the coming days, there is some precedent for storms that threatened, but at the last minute spared the Sunshine state.
Most recently Floyd in 1999 and Mathew in 2016. Both storms approached the state after a time in the Caribbean and both turned just before reaching the coast.
History is full of category four storms that have crossed South Florida from east to west with significant impacts.
As of Friday evening, computer forecast models include both possible near misses and hits of Hurricane Dorian.
- Click here to prepare yourself for an impending storm
- Click here for latest news surrounding hurricanes and the National Hurricane Center
- Click here to see all of the latest maps when a storm forms in the Atlantic
- Click here to download the CBS4 2019 Hurricane Guide (English)
- Click here to download the CBS4 2019 Hurricane Guide (Spanish)
- Download the CBS4 Weather App Here
You must log in to post a comment.