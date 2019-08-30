



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jay Jones got off of work and immediately went in search of gasoline.

“It’s a bit of a challenge,” he said.

He visited Shell station in Fort Lauderdale but they ran out of gas Thursday evening and were awaiting a delivery.

“Why are there gas stations out of gasoline?” he said. “I understand there’s a drain on the entire east coast of Florida however, no one saw this coming?”

Christopher Moulton works at the station. He said it’s a delivery issue.

“They’re one day late on delivering,” Moulton said.

The gas issue got the attention of Governor Ron DeSantis.

“We’re also gonna be starting today implementing Florida Highway Patrol escorts for fuel trucks so we can facilitate refueling in critical parts of the state,” DeSantis said.

Driving through Broward it was not uncommon to see a gas station on one corner of a street with a line 10-15 cars deep waiting for gas meanwhile across the street or down the block, a gas station had red or yellow bags covering the pump handles, inducing they were out of fuel.

A Wawa store that did a brisk business throughout the day Friday ran out of gas in the evening expect for diesel and ethanol. They expected a shipment possibly before day’s end. But less than a third of a mile away, a Racetrac station served customers throughout the night.

Also on Friday, Dania Beach city workers and elected leaders worked into the evening to give 6 sandbags to residents. There was so much demand the city had to order an extra 18-hundred bags and even ran out of sandbags before everyone could get some.

“We started a little early,” said Mayor Lori Lewellen. “We were planning on starting at 6 but the line was already forming at 5 o’clock so we open up the gates early.”

The attitude from residents was gratitude.

“This is definitely a great service that they’re providing here,” said one resident.

More information emerged Friday about closures. All courts in Broward will be closed through Tuesday, September 3. Also, by 8:30 pm Saturday, all drawbridges will be locked in place until further notice.

School activities are cancelled from Saturday thru Monday and schools superintendent Robert Runcie said the school district is preparing a number of schools to serve as shelters should they be necessary.

“These are schools that have hardening capabilities, also high capacity generators are available there as well,” Runcie said at a news conference at the Broward County Emergency Operations Center.

On Saturday morning county officials plan to give an update to residents at 11 am.

Also Saturday, the Town of Davie and the cities of Deerfield Beach and Pompano Beach will be distributing sandbags to residents.