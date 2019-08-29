



DAVIE (CBSMIAMI) – Bottled water and gas are in high demand as residents of Broward and Miami-Dade stock up before Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Florida.

Long lines began forming at a number of stores across South Florida. At the Costco in Davie, there were long lines for gas and hundreds of people many waited in line outside the store to buy water and other essentials.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, never,” said one shopper.

Bill Nocerino took one look at the line and said adios.

“My plan was to buy a couple of cases of water but when I walked around the corner and saw the line was past the gas station, there’s no way I’m waiting in this line. There’s got to be a better place to buy water,” he said.

The line for gas was equally as bad as it snaked out of the parking lot and stretched down State Road 84.

Kellen Munoz said her plan was to get out of town ahead of Dorian. She decided to stick it out in line.

“I needed gas. My family is heading out of town before the storm passes through. We had planned to head out because it’s Florida in September, something is always going to happen with the weather, so we’re already preparing to go,” she said.

The manager of the Costco said they have plenty of gasoline but they did run out of water before noon.

Soup, canned goods like tuna and chicken are also on the grocery lists of shoppers keeping an eye on the storm.

In Broward, you can visit Broward.org/Hurricane for information you need to prepare for a possible threat.

In Miami-Dade, visit www.miamidade.gov/oem for more from the Office of Emergency Management. At this time, all Miami-Dade County services continue normal operations.