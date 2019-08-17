



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Just imagine enjoying some seriously amazing homemade pasta in a super warm and cozy atmosphere. That is what you’ll find at Via Emilia Garden, an authentic regional Italian restaurant and market located in Midtown.

The 2,000-square-foot, indoor and outdoor eatery, boasts a modern dining room and an ultra-chic garden area with a retractable wooden roof to beat the heat and the city’s seasonal rain showers.

It is the second South Florida location for the brand. The first Via Emilia opened on South Beach six years ago.

Owned by celebrated Chef Wendy Cacciatori and wife Valentina Imbrenda, guests enjoy a variety of Northern Italian signature dishes paired with some of the region’s best bubbly and wine.

All pastas are made on premises and boiled, not in water, but in their homemade chicken broth to add more flavor.

A signature favorite is their Tagliatelle al Prosciutto di Parma and it’s today’s Digital Bite with CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

Here’s the receipe for Tagliatelle al Prosciutto di Parma:

Ingredients:

100 grams fresh Tagliatelle (made with eggs)

30 grams prosciutto di Parma

10 grams butter

10 grams Parmigiano Reggiano

Instructions:

Cut the prosciutto di Parma in stripes and put it in a pan with a spoon of water on high flame for two minutes.

Once the prosciutto is ready, add the cooked tagliatelle and stir everything together adding the parmigiano reggiano.

Take the pan off the stove, add the butter and mix it with the pasta until it melts, creating a cream.

Serve the tagliatelle al prosciutto di parma in a pasta plate.

Mangia!

Via Emilia Garden is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

For more information about Via Emilia Garden, visit here.