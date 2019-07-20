MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Chef Michael Beltran’s newly opened Cuban diner called Chug’s is a nod to his childhood with dinners at home with his Abuela.
The charming eatery with seating inside and out in Coconut Grove serves up Cuban inspired dishes with a twist and he means a twist!
Beltran is doing it his own way.
In today’s Digital Bite, he prepares his version of a Cuban Sandwich with CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.
Chug’s Cuban Sandwich
Ingredients:
- 16 oz. loaf of rosemary olive oil sourdough
- 4 slices of honey ham
- 4 slices of black pepper salami
- 2 slices / 3 oz. of country pate
- 4 slices Gouda
- Handful of cornichons
- Mayo
- Mustard
Instructions:
Begin by slicing a thing layer off of the top of the loaf and then hollowing it out. Then spread the mayo and mustard on the bottom and begin layering the ingredients – pate, honey ham, salami, cornichons, and cheese. Top with the slice once it’s been filled and panini press for 15-20 minutes under low heat. Best enjoyed with a bag of plantain chips!
