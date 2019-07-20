  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Lisa Petrillo
Filed Under:Chug's, Cuban Sandwich, Digital Bite, Lisa Petrillo


MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Chef Michael Beltran’s newly opened Cuban diner called Chug’s is a nod to his childhood with dinners at home with his Abuela.

The charming eatery with seating inside and out in Coconut Grove serves up Cuban inspired dishes with a  twist and he means a twist!

Beltran is doing it his own way.

In today’s Digital Bite, he prepares his version of a Cuban Sandwich with CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

Chug’s Cuban Sandwich (CBS4)

Chug’s Cuban Sandwich

Ingredients:

  • 16 oz. loaf of rosemary olive oil sourdough
  • 4 slices of honey ham
  • 4 slices of black pepper salami
  • 2 slices / 3 oz. of country pate
  • 4 slices Gouda
  • Handful of cornichons
  • Mayo
  • Mustard

Instructions:

Begin by slicing a thing layer off of the top of the loaf and then hollowing it out. Then spread the mayo and mustard on the bottom and begin layering the ingredients – pate, honey ham, salami, cornichons, and cheese. Top with the slice once it’s been filled and panini press for 15-20 minutes under low heat. Best enjoyed with a bag of plantain chips!

 

Lisa Petrillo

