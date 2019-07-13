FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Casa Sensei located on the Himmarshee Canal on East Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale has something for everyone.
For those who want an adventure, gondolas line the outside dining area ready to take you on an eco-friendly night cruise. On the inside, there’s a 33-foot long bar that fronts the elegant dining space decorated in a contemporary feel with classic Asian art pieces around the restaurant.
Casa Sensei means “House of the Master.”
It is co-owned by husband and wife team, Patricia and Victor Diaz, who are thrilled their waterfront location has become a destination for locals and tourists alike.
The menu is Pan Asian with dishes inspired by Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Thai and Latin traditions.
For today’s Digital Bite, Chef K prepares a traditional Asian favorite called Kung Fu Shrimp Lo Mein:
Here’s the recipe.
Ingredients:
- 4 oz. egg noodles
- 3 oz. peeled 41/50 Shrimp
- Assorted Chopped Veggies including: Carrots, mushrooms, shitake mushrooms, beansprouts and scallions.
Sauce:
- 1/4 cup oyster sauce
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon mirin
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon corn starch
- Dash of water
Directions:
- Boil noodles for 4 Min.
- Boil Shrimp for 1 Min.
- Toss all ingredients into a hot wok and sautée for 1 minute.
- Enjoy!