



PALM HARBOR (CBSMiami/CNN) — A 75-year-old Florida man says he fought off an alligator in order to save his Golden Retriever.

Buddy Ackerman, from Palm Harbor near Tampa, says Osi was in the middle of doing his business when the seven foot, 7-inch gator jumped out of a pond behind his home and grabbed onto the dog’s backside.

“All of a sudden I see the water rippling right along in here. Almost seemed like an explosion,” describes Ackerman. “He was squealing a good bit when the thing grabbed him. I go up and slip and fall on my rear end, and the two of us are tugging. Alligator is going one way, I’m going the other.”

Ackerman says he kicked the alligator in the snout and Osi got loose.

“The thing opened his mouth and backed up a little.”

Ackerman was watching Osi for his daughter while she was on vacation.

Trappers eventually pulled the alligator out of the pond and took it away.

Ackerman says he is thankful Osi was not bite size.

“I don’t know what would have happened with people with little Pekingese or something running around. I guess we’d say goodbye.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say to keep pets on a leash and away from the water, especially where there are alligator warning signs.

(©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report via WFTS.)