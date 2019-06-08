MIAMI (CBSMiami) — James Beard Award nominee Brad Kilgore has stepped out of the box once again for his Asian and Japanese inspired cocktail lounge and restaurant in The Miami Design District called Kaido.
The menu is creative and fun pairing the unique cocktails of master mixologist Nico De Soto with the creative dishes of Chef Kilgore.
The vibe is cool and modern with a nod towards sea worthy glamour.
The food menu of offers a variety of small plates such as blue crab Rangoon, glazed foie gras, and charred fingerlings with a truffle cream, along with larger dishes like uni fondue and Korean-style short ribs.
For today’s Digital Bite, Chef Kilgore creates his spin on Beef Tartare.
Serves 4 – 6
Ingredients
• 8 oz filet mignon
• 4 oz shallots
• 1 oz Garlic
• .5 oz serrano
• 3.33 oz Rice wine vinegar
• 2.8 oz Fish sauce
• 3.33 oz Chopped parsly
• .83 oz Ginger
• Hot sauce to taste
Method
• Finely mince the filet mignon by hand, set aside
• Combined the remaining ingredients in a blender and pulse together
• Add the liquid mixture to the beef and mix until combined
• Serve with Seaweed crisps or crackers