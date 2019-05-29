



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The official start of hurricane season is just around the corner on Saturday, June 1 which has South Florida officials reminding residents to be prepared.

“It only takes one storm to have a catastrophic impact on our community,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez at a hurricane preparedness news conference Wednesday.

At the Emergency Operations Center in Doral, officials are running drills in preparation of a storm. There are over 80 evacuation shelters available to be opened and the mayor says there are warehouses full of equipment and supplies.

Irma was the last major storm to make an impact in South Florida. The powerful category 4 storm was predicted to strike Miami-Dade County, but ultimately was spared.

The area did suffer damage and 600-thousand people were forced to evacuate.

The key, officials say, is to have a culture of preparedness and do not wait for disaster.

“Now is the time to get your hurricane kit and emergency plan in order, not after a hurricane watch has been announced, which is when everybody starts rushing out to the stores,” said Audrey Edmonson, Chairwoman of the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Stock up on food, water and an emergency kit that includes everything from batteries and medications to a portable radio, enough of what you need to last at least 3 days.

The state sales tax holiday on hurricane supplies begins Friday, May 31 which is a perfect time to stock up.

Miami-Dade County said they released their ‘2019 Hurricane Readiness Guide’ with everything you need to know this hurricane season.

Meanwhile, the City of Miami is also serious about storm preps.

Mayor Francis Suarez said this time around they’ve learned a few lessons.

“We have constructed two new pump stations in the Brickell area, which is an area that got flooded in an embarrassing way. They pump 50 thousand gallons a minute,” said Suarez.

Last week, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration updated its outlook, calling for 9 to 15 named storms.

Hurricane season starts June 1 and ends November 30th.