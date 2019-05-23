MIAMI (CBSMiami) — U.S. government forecasters have released their 2019 prediction for how many hurricanes and tropical storms they expect to form over Atlantic and Caribbean waters in the next six months.

The six-month Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast calls for a 70-percent chance of:

9-15 named storms (top winds of at least 39 mph)

4-8 hurricanes (top winds of at least 74 mph)

2-4 major hurricanes (category 3 or higher)

These numbers are based on probabilities of a 70% chance of a near normal hurricane season, according to NOAA.

However, there are competing factors taking place with this forecast including El Nino, which can suppress hurricane activity in the Atlantic and warmer than normal seawater.

“Atmospheric and ocean conditions that factored into this outlook include competing signals, explained NOAA Administrator Neil Jacobs. “On one hand, the ongoing El Nino is expected to persist and suppress activity in the Atlantic Hurricane Season. On the other hand, a combination of warmer than average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean, combined with an enhanced West African monsoon, favor increased activity.”

Last year had 15 named storms, eight hurricanes and two major ones, Florence and Michael. The Atlantic averages 12 named storms a year, with six becoming hurricanes and three major storms.