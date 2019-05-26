



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A mystery still surrounds the discovery of a badly decomposed body found floating in a Miami Gardens canal.

Miami-Dade Undercover Recovery Officers responded to the scene Saturday afternoon at NW 207th Street and 15th Avenue, following an anonymous tip, according to Miami Gardens police spokesman Carlos Austin.

Officers removed the human remains from the canal and the victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office where they will do a post mortem examination. Austin says the remains were decomposed and the sex and or race could not be determined.

It is not known if the body is that of missing 41-year-old woman Kameela Russell.

The Miami Gardens mother of two was last seen Wednesday, May 15 as she pulled up to her aunt’s home along NW 203rd Street and 15th Avenue.

Russell is a testing chief at Miami Norland Senior High School and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent tweeted about her again Sunday morning.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Kameela Russell and her loved ones during this unbearably difficult time. @MDCPS is here for them and the entire @MiamiNorlandSHS family. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 26, 2019

Miami-Dade County Schools officials would not confirm the body was that of Harris and said Carvalho was merely praying for her family, whatever the outcome may be.