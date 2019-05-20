



SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens have asked the public for help in finding a woman who has been missing for days.

Kameela Russell, 41, was last seen by her family on May 15th in the 800 block of NW 203rd Street.

Russell works at Miami Norland Senior High School. Monday morning, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter to ask everyone to take a moment and look at her picture to see if they remembered seeing her somewhere.

Kameela’s family is incredibly worried about her and we @MDCPS are praying for her swift and safe return. Please take a moment to look at her picture and call police if you have seen her. pic.twitter.com/S75aGzSauH — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 19, 2019

Russell’s family said it is unusual for her to be out of touch with them for so many days.

Russell was last seen wearing a striped shirt, gray leggings, and sneakers. She was driving a 2014 black Audi A6 with Florida license tag HBQ J20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami Gardens Police at (305) 474-6473.

