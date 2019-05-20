Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Gardens, Miami News, Missing Woman


SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens have asked the public for help in finding a woman who has been missing for days.

Kameela Russell, 41, was last seen by her family on May 15th in the 800 block of NW 203rd Street.

Russell works at Miami Norland Senior High School. Monday morning, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter to ask everyone to take a moment and look at her picture to see if they remembered seeing her somewhere.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Russell’s family said it is unusual for her to be out of touch with them for so many days.

Russell was last seen wearing a striped shirt, gray leggings, and sneakers. She was driving a 2014 black Audi A6 with Florida license tag HBQ J20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami Gardens Police at (305) 474-6473.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s